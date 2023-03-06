LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Dr. Rocky Torres has withdrawn from consideration for the School District of Lancaster’s superintendent search.

On Feb. 21 the Board of Education announced Torres had been appointed to the position after considering three candidates.

Several Lancaster residents voiced their disappointment in the decision, calling for the permanent appointment of Acting Superintendent Matthew Przywara.

Robin Goodson, president of the School District of Lancaster board of school directors, said Dr. Torres withdrew from consideration “based on unsuccessful contract negotiations” one day before a school board meeting scheduled for March 7.

Goodson says the board is considering its next steps and that by law, directors are entitled to five days before a vote to appoint a superintendent. A vote will not be held on Tuesday but the community is welcome to attend.

“We appreciate Dr. Torres’s candidacy and thank him for his interest in the School District of Lancaster,” Goodson said.

Przywara served for more than 18 years in public education and became acting superintendent in July 2022 after Dr. Damaris Rau announced her retirement after more than seven years.

The third candidate who received consideration was Dr. Stephanie Jones, who currently serves as Chief Officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services with Chicago Public Schools.