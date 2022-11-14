WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.

NLCRPD officers spoke with Target security workers. After reviewing the evidence, officers arrested Dezarae Nicole Velasquez, of Lititz, for retail theft.

Velasquez, an employee of Target, allegedly stole more than $1,800 worth of electronics.

Velasquez was transported to the NLCRPD and then arraigned before a Magisterial District Judge.