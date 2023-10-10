LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster teenager has pleaded guilty to the fatal 2021 shooting of a 23-year-old man.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Elijahuwon Brown, now 16, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, and person not to possess a firearm.

On August 27, 2021, Lancaster Police responded to the 500 block of Third Street for a man lying in the street after shots were fired. Police say Rolando Rivera was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Video in the area showed the shooting, as well as Brown and Rivera on the 500 and 600 blocks of Manor Street before the shooting. Brown was arrested and charged for the fatal shooting less than a week later.

The district attorney’s office says while the charges normally carry a mandatory life sentence without parole, because Brown was under the age of 15 at the time, he’s not subject to the mandatory life sentence.

Brown faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.