(WHTM) – You might remember that abc27 introduced you to Jim Messinger. He thought he was paying less than $600 for six concert tickets.

His credit card ended up getting hit for $4,435.15 – he said had never seen that total before entering his credit card number and abc27 had a similar experience when going on ticketsales.com to search for tickets.

Messinger said he probably just clicked the first sponsored link when he did a web search – rather than scrolling down and looking for the venue itself or a familiar third-party site.

America Music Theatre of Lancaster is where Messinger wanted to take his family to see “The First Noel” and he says they hear stories like Messinger’s too often.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our patrons who we care deeply about, are getting duped into paying sometimes three, four, five, six times the amount for tickets with deceptive fees attached to them,” said Brandon Martin, director of operations for the American Music Theatre. “A surefire way to go about getting tickets is to just old fashioned pick up the phone, call the box office.”

Even more old-fashioned ways of getting tickets such as if you happen to live near the theater, just go there. That’s what Jim Messinger did.

Jim Messinger told abc27 on Tuesday that he didn’t know what prompted ticketsales.com to ultimately give him his money back, but it was a happy mystery, but still a mystery.

He now got a hold of this letter from ticketsales.com lawyers back to the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office – denying that they did anything wrong but agreeing to refund the money.

So the form he filled out on the AG’s site complaining – it worked.

They agreed and went after his money for him.