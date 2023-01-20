LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster is planning to assess the health needs of its community by working with outside consultants.

A yearlong health assessment, that will include focus groups and door-to-door canvassing (from March to June), will be conducted to find ways to fix problems.

The goal of the assessment is to close gaps in access to quality health care.

“The goal of the Community Needs Assessment is to check in on the health needs of the community following the pandemic, which we know has exacerbated issues with our residents,” said Craig Walt, bureau chief of community development for the City of Lancaster.

City officials say research from the past decade indicates a connection between specific housing conditions and overall health.

The final report is expected in 2024.