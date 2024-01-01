LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Plastic bags have reigned king of carrying groceries and items for generations. Lancaster Township has officially banned single-use plastic bags, the first municipality to do so in Lancaster County.

“Maybe the convenience of plastic is going to drive people away from certain stores,” Austin Martinez, assistant general manager at Advance Auto Parts, said.

It very well could.

Some businesses we visited were okay with the move. Others not so much.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those stores that aren’t thrilled with the change claim it makes daily business more complicated.

Others believe it was time to make the switch to paper and reusable bags.

“There’s been a whole third of a year since it got passed for businesses to get better, more sustainable alternatives,” PennEnvironment’s Faran Savitz said.

A few companies are charging for paper bags making totals at the store go up even more in a time of high prices.

“I feel bad for families with a lot of kids and a lot of family members. They have to buy all these bags that are 10 or 15 cents added onto their grocery [bill] and not everyone can afford that,” Lillian Gonzalez, an employee at Rainbow, said.

Businesses know that customers need bags for easy transportation.

While plastic provides the most convenience, it’s not too friendly once you throw it away.

Environmental experts say it can take over 1,000 years for plastic bags to decompose in landfills.

“They are sort of the poster child when we think about what is litter and what is plastic pollution,” Savitz said.