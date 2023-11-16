LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Central Pennsylvania woman was convicted for trafficking multiple from Puerto Rico, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Moniqua Ramirez, 44, of Lancaster, was convicted after a three-day trial in front of U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Wilson that ended Wednesday, according to a news release.

Prosecutors say that Ramirez worked with others to use the mail to smuggle kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to different locations in Lancaster for further distribution.

The cash from selling the drugs would then be sent back to Puerto Rico for further trafficking.

Other drugs such as heroin and fentanyl were also sold by conspirators in street-level trafficking, the DOJ says.

The following people who aided Ramirez already pleaded guilty; Ricardo Soto, Jonathan Lopez Arizmendi, Ricky Sanchez, Angel Leon-Rivera, Omar Carmenaty Morales, and Lucas Doel Gonzalez-Alvarado. Soto was sentenced to spend just under four years in prison while the rest still await their sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Consiglio and Christian Haugsby are prosecuting the case, which is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program that brings law enforcement agencies together to reduce crime and gun violence.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Pennsylvania State Police, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and the York County Drug Task Force partook in the investigation.