LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman was sentenced to 4-15 years after a DUI crash that killed a mother of three.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and related charges back in June 2022.

The District Attorney’s office says on June 19, 2021, Emerick crossed a grass median and collided head-on at a high rate of speed with another vehicle on Route 30.

The crash killed a mother who was traveling with her husband and three children.

“This is a tragedy for both families, but you had a choice to make Ms. Emerick and you made the wrong one,” Judge Reinaker said before ordering a sentence. “There are tragic consequences for that.”

Family members and one of the victims spoke at the sentencing hearing and were forgiving of Emerick, but also emphasized that she now has an opportunity to change her life, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller prosecuted the case and asked for the judge to give a sentence that would help deter this type of behavior. “It shows a lack of understanding and the ongoing danger of this type of conduct,” Miller said. “I beg your honor to give the Commonwealth and all people who live in the Commonwealth a bit of safety and deterrence to this type of behavior. This is the worst thing that could happen if someone decides to smoke (marijuana) and drive.”

West Hempfield Township Police Officer Ryan McKernan filed charges.