LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A woman is facing charges after a stabbing in Lancaster City that sent one person to the hospital, police said.

Lashanda Nunn, 42, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy for the Tuesday stabbing, Lancaster City Police said in a report.

Officers were dispatched for a reported fight at the 600 block of First Street and while they were on their way the call was upgraded to a stabbing, the report reads.

A man was found with a stab wound, police said, and he was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Nunn was charged after an investigation.

Lancaster Police say a male juvenile was also charged with aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy before Lancaster County Juvenile Probation.

Nunn is currently out of Lancaster County Jail after she posted bail, which was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.