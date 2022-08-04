ABC27
Please enter a search term.
PennDOT is holding a series of job fairs across the Midstate to fill positions for the upcoming winter season.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- President Joe Biden is expected to visit Kentucky on Monday, Aug 8., one week after the deadly flash flooding. More rain is in the forecast …
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) -- One person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County. According to county officials, …
LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police in Manheim Township, Lancaster County are looking for a driver they say hit and disabled another vehicle. According to Manheim Township …