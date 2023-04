SMITHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A child has died after a tree limb fell on them in Smithville, Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

According to the Lancaster County Coroner Daniel Beiler a 12-year-old boy died from a head injury after a tree branch fell on him due to the severe weather.

The NWS said it happened at 3:45 p.m. as a result of the strong storms that swept the Midstate Saturday afternoon.