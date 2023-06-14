LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The 15th annual Lancaster Pride Festival is to be held on Saturday, June 17.

Lancaster Pride is a family-friendly event with concerts, and many other events planned throughout the day.

The event kicks off at noon in the Lancaster County Convention Center. The event continues through 7 p.m. Those who are 21 and older can go to an after party which begins at 9 p.m. The entrance to the festival is Vine Street.

Tickets are $5 for general admission, $15 for the after party, and $15 for both the event and after party. Tickets can be found here.

More than 200 LGBTQ+ owned or allied businesses will have tables or vendor spaces set up in Freedom Hall for guests to browse.

More information about the event can be found here.

All bags will be searched upon entry to the event.