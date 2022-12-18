WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17.

According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday Morning for a fire at the single block of Batt Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tanker 60 of West Willow Fire assisted the Willow Street Fire Company to battle the blaze. Photos from the scene showed heavy smoke emanating from the structure.

At this time, it is not clear how long crews were on the scene and if there were any injuries resulting from the fire.