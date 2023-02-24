LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The USDA has announced that two additional farms in Lancaster County have detected cases of bird flu.

One of the farms confirmed the cases on Tuesday, Feb. 21 with 97,700 commercial broiler chickens affected. The other farm had confirmed a case of the avian flu on Wed. Feb 22, with 2,100 birds affected.

Earlier in February, The USDS had confirmed that Lancaster County had two cases of the flu in other bird flocks, affecting approximately 35,000 birds.

The USDA states that in Pennsylvania, there are two affected commercial flocks, five affected backyard flocks, and a total of 155,670 birds affected in this current outbreak.