LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Mount Joy Borough Police Department, two men were charged with Patronizing Prostitutes after they allegedly responded to online advertisements posted by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Unit.

According to police, on Friday, Feb. 3, 25-year-old Shawn Stauffer and 54-year-old David Degezelle were charged with Patronizing Prostitutes after they allegedly went to a hotel to meet with a female officer who was undercover.

Police say that both men allegedly made contact with the undercover female officer in a motel room on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.

Stauffer and Degezelle have been charged with one count of Patronizing Prostitutes.