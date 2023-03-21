MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — The 34th Annual Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy event will be taking place in the coming weeks.

The Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy is held on Mother’s Day every year, and the event is held in order to raise funds that are needed to grant 75% of the annual ‘wishes’ in the Susquehanna Valley.

This special event brings independent truck drives and trucking companies from all across the Susquehanna Valley and the country. This years event is expected to bring hundreds of drivers from across many companies, according to Make-A-Wish.

The special Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy will include:

Carnival games

Entertainment

Local food trucks

Chance to see hundreds of truck up close

Opportunity to watch the start of the Convoy

To learn more about the event, visit www.wishconvoy.org

The Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy will be taking place on Sunday, May 14.