LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that occurred during the late evening hours of Wednesday, April 19.

According to police, at 11:04 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Fourth Street for a reported shooting. Police state that when officers checked the area and the area surrounding the street, they were able to locate three victims, all of which had apparent gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital for their injuries sustained in the shooting, police said.

The Bureau of Police believes this was not a random act and does not believe the public is in danger.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

The Bureau of Police does not have anyone in custody related to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing at this time. The bureau encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact them at 717-735-3301.