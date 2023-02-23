LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police announced on Thursday, Feb. 23 that they are searching for at least 30 people for allegedly selling illicit narcotics.

According to police, as a result of numerous investigations throughout the year 2022, the Selective Enforcement Unit was able to seize the following:

  • 38.82 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl with a street value of $12,940
  • 342.1 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $34,210
  • 480.3 grams of Marijuana with a street value of $4,803
  • 98 grams of synthetic marijuana (K2) with a street value of $980
  • 42.5 grams of meth with a street value of $4,250

The unit also seized 16 illegally possessed firearms.

Police are looking for the following individuals with their alleged involvement in illicit narcotics sales:

Any persons with knowledge regarding the whereabouts of these wanted individuals are encouraged to call 717 735-3300. Information can be provided anonymously.