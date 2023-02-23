LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police announced on Thursday, Feb. 23 that they are searching for at least 30 people for allegedly selling illicit narcotics.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, as a result of numerous investigations throughout the year 2022, the Selective Enforcement Unit was able to seize the following:

38.82 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl with a street value of $12,940

342.1 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $34,210

480.3 grams of Marijuana with a street value of $4,803

98 grams of synthetic marijuana (K2) with a street value of $980

42.5 grams of meth with a street value of $4,250

The unit also seized 16 illegally possessed firearms.

Police are looking for the following individuals with their alleged involvement in illicit narcotics sales:

Any persons with knowledge regarding the whereabouts of these wanted individuals are encouraged to call 717 735-3300. Information can be provided anonymously.