LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police announced on Thursday, Feb. 23 that they are searching for at least 30 people for allegedly selling illicit narcotics.
According to police, as a result of numerous investigations throughout the year 2022, the Selective Enforcement Unit was able to seize the following:
- 38.82 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl with a street value of $12,940
- 342.1 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $34,210
- 480.3 grams of Marijuana with a street value of $4,803
- 98 grams of synthetic marijuana (K2) with a street value of $980
- 42.5 grams of meth with a street value of $4,250
The unit also seized 16 illegally possessed firearms.
Police are looking for the following individuals with their alleged involvement in illicit narcotics sales:
- Jerry James – Delivery of Cocaine
- Efrain Torres-Santiago – Delivery of Cocaine
- Davonte Butts – Possession With Intent To Deliver (PWID) Cocaine and Fentanyl
- Raymond Lewis – Delivery of Crack Cocaine
- Carmelo Maysonet – Delivery of Methamphetamines
- Randy Figueroa-Torres – Delivery of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, and K2
- James Hall – Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl
- Yusleydy Aguilera-Ponce – Delivery of Fentanyl
- Michael Crenshaw – Delivery of Cocaine
- Junior Rivera – PWID Heroin/Fentanyl
- Sean Renshaw – Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl
- Taylor Hurley – Delivery of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- William Skethway – Delivery of Cocaine
- Luis Ortiz-Rivera – Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl
- Kevin Ream – Delivery of Marijuana
- Fabiola Castillo-Daza – Delivery of Heroin/Fentanyl
- Carlos Valentin – Delivery of Marijuana
- Rodney Hogue – Delivery of Heroin and Crack Cocaine
- Dion Smith – Delivery of Ecstasy
- Jeffrey Maye – Delivery of Crack Cocaine
- Aries Morales – Delivery of Heroin
- Alexander Torres-Melendez – Delivery of Heroin
- Jose Gonzalez – Delivery of Heroin
- Richard Montalvo-Matos – Delivery of Heroin
- John Candelario-Ramos – Delivery of Heroin
- Steven Lopez-Vega – Delivery of K2
- Brian Bair – Delivery of Cocaine
- Edwin Rentas – Delivery of Heroin
- Osvaldo Felix – Delivery of Heroin
- George McClain – Delivery of Crack Cocaine
Any persons with knowledge regarding the whereabouts of these wanted individuals are encouraged to call 717 735-3300. Information can be provided anonymously.