Shown is a Delaware County secured drop box for the return of vote-by-mail ballots in Newtown Square, Pa., Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 50,000 people in Lancaster County applied for mail-in ballots by Tuesday’s deadline.

According to the Lancaster County Board of Elections, the number of applications is much less than it was in 2020 when more than 100,000 people in the county voted by mail.

Ballots can still be returned in person, but drop-off boxes that were in the county government building were removed by the county commissioners over fears of illegal drop-offs.

Around 38,000 mail-in ballots have been returned so far.