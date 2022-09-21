LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The 50Plus Expo was back in Lancaster on Wednesday bringing businesses and the community together for the one-day event.

There were about 90 exhibitors and sponsors. Everything from housing to healthcare, the goal is to get everyone in the 50-plus community up-to-date information.

They were on hand to answer medicare questions with enrollment right around the corner. WellSpan Health offered free health screenings. Free flu shots and free at-home COVID tests were given out as well.

There was even some entertainment from an Elvis impersonator.

Organizers say this is the best turnout in years, with more than 800 attendees in the first two hours of the event.

“You don’t know what you don’t know, and so you don’t know what you need. And so by walking around, you might say ‘I never realized there was somebody who did that and can now help me with whatever it is I need’ Whether it is something around your home or temporarily help you through a situation,” organizer Donna Anderson said.

The next stop for the event is at the York Expo center. It will be on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.