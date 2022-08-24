LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Office of Aging and well as OLP events have announced that the Lancaster County 50plus expo will be returning on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The release states that it will be held at Spooky Nook Sports, located at 2913 Spooky Nook Road in Manheim. the Expo’s exhibitors will provide up-to-date information on the lifestyle and needs of the local 50+ community.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

This includes travel, housing, medical services, nutrition, home improvements, finances, healthcare, and more.

Hillcrest Pharmacy & Compounding will provide flu shots on a first-come, first-served basis, and South Central PA Medical Reserve Corps will offer free flu shots, COVID-19 booster shots, and COVID-19 at-home test kits. If you are looking to get one of these vaccines, you are asked to bring your insurance cards.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Admission and parking are free. For more information, you can call 717-285-1350.