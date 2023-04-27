MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Millersville University and The Blackbird Academy have signed a new agreement yesterday.

Students studying live audio at Millersville University now have a new option for their final semester. Students can attend a hands-on program that lasts 24 weeks in live sound engineering, and is taught by industry experts in Nashville.

The agreement was signed on April 26 by Millersville’s President Daniel A. Wubah and The Blackbird Academy’s Carma DiCianni, Director of Student Operations and Marketing.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to earn their bachelor’s degree in Music Industry from Millersville but also receive a diploma from The Blackbird Academy’s Live Sound Engineering program,” says Wubah. “It is important to note that our graduates will be eligible for career placement services through The Blackbird Academy, and they have a 94% career placement rate.”

“We are so excited to be teaming up with Millersville University for this one-of-a-kind program,” says Dicianni. “We look forward to welcoming seniors from MU’s amazing Music Industry degree program and giving them the hands-on education The Blackbird Academy is so well known for.”

Students will earn 18 credits of internship and will have the requirements for the live audio concentration in the bachelor’s in Music Industry degree waived if they decide to go through The Blackbird Academy.

Classes will cover the following:

Equipment

Set-up

Live recording and studio recording

Sound system design

Rigging

Consoles

Digital audio theory and networking

Tour production

Stage management and mixing techniques

“This program gives our students options,” explains Dr. Barry Atticks. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for students to spend the spring semester learning from industry experts.”

Overseeing the program for Millersville University is Dr. Jennifer Jester.

According to Dr. Jester, the partnership comes with scholarships for students of both Millersville University and The Blackbird Academy.

Dr. Jester said, “Students in their junior year will be eligible to apply for admission into The Blackbird Academy for their last semester at MU. There will be a selection process that includes an interview, essay and letters of recommendation.”