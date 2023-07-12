LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A bus that does the same thing a plane does is about to become even more like a plane.

American Airlines sells “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia with connections from there to around the world. These “flights” are not done by plane – but by coach buses.

People can book them just like flights on the airline’s website. The company that operates those rides is called Landline.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Landline states that it has the approval to screen bus passengers like TSA at Atlantic City and Allentown, so travelers can walk right onto a place without having to pass through checkpoints at those locations. But Landline says they are working to get screening at Lancaster too.

The date for the screening to come to Lancaster has not yet been announced and is still in the works.