LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A farm in Lancaster County is welcoming kids to enjoy nature, experience farm life, and enjoy really cute alpacas.

Graystone Ridge Alpacas offers a week-long summer camp for kids ages nine to 16.

They get to feed the alpaca’s hay, walk them through different obstacle courses and do arts and crafts projects using alpaca fiber.

“They learn everything about the alpaca. They learn about responsibility and trust. They, do gain the animal’s trust in order for them to follow them and do whatever obstacle. Whatever the kids want them to do,” owner of Graystone Ridge Alpacas Donna Longnecker said.

Graystone Ridge Alpacas also offers interactive events for grown-ups, such as date night and ladies’ night.