LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County auction house put a historic firearm up for sale, a shotgun made for and likely used by famous sharpshooter Annie Oakley and manufactured by Charles Lancaster.

Dan Morphy Auctions in Denver sold the 12 gauge shotgun on Tuesday during an online auction for $258,000.

Oakley was a performer in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show and the basis for the musical “Annie Get Your Gun.”

“Annie Oakley’s name is known,” Jeremy Harch, a firearms consultant for Dan Morphy Auctions said.” “In today’s world, there are a lot of guns with associations or with affiliations at different points. Annie Oakley is the most famous women’s shooter of all time.”

The gun was built in 1888 and was likely used during the “legendary exposition universelle.”