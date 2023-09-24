LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Although the rain may have put a damper on things, that did not stop people from coming out to Overlook Park in Lancaster County to walk for a good cause.

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter held its annual Lancaster Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday. Hundreds came out to show their support for the cause.

The association says they have raised $150,000 so far in donations. Around 95 teams took part in the walk.

Courtesy of Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter

Donations are accepted until the end of the year and more information can be found by clicking here.