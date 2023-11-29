LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The sixth annual Christmas Spirit Light Show is now being held in Lancaster County.

The event is held at Clipper Magazine Stadium and opened back on Friday, Nov. 24. The light show is a driver-through show featuring a mile-long track filled with thousands of color-changing lights that are timed to classic Christmas music. According to the show’s website, it takes around 20 to 30 minutes to enjoy the show.

The show is open Sundays to Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 pm, and Fridays – Saturdays from 5:30 to 10:30 pm. The show will run until Dec. 31.

Those who want to see the show should enter via the south entrance of the stadium on Prince Street. The show is part of the larger Christmas at Clipper magazine stadium which features family activities, pictures with Santa, and Christmas Tree Lane.

More information about the show can be found here.