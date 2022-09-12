BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival and Country Fair is returning for its 11th year from Sept. 16-18, bringing hot air balloons and more to Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County.

It’s the second-largest hot air balloon festival on the East Coast, according to festival producer Bruce Mowday Jr. There will be more than 20 hot air balloons at the event, and guests can book morning or evening flights on the balloons.

There are also helicopter rides offered at the festival, Mowday noted.

Tickets for the balloon rides as well as festival admission passes can be purchased on the Lancaster Balloon Festival website.

For those staying on the ground, there will be live music, including a performance by popular TikTok musician Van Andrew. There will also be hayrides, bounce houses, rock walls, a corn maze, food trucks, and more.

On the children’s stage, there will be Disney character shows, animal presentations, roping tricks, and comedy juggling.

There is a fireworks show planned for Saturday night, as well.