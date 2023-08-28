LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, September 1 the sixth annual Lancaster Print Crawl is coming back to downtown Lancaster.

The crawl, which stretches about three-quarters of a mile in one direction, will include eight different print shops. Registration will open at 4 p.m. and the print shops will open at 5 p.m. The event will run until 9 p.m.

Participants in the print crawl can pick up a blank poster at the registration table, which will be located in the square by the Visitors Center. They can then follow the included map at each stop to complete the poster.

The stops can be made in any order.

There will also be hands-on experiences at the print shops including screen printing, letterpress printing, stamping, laser cutting, and vinyl graphics.

The cost of the event is set up to allow participants to pay what they can, with the price per poster ranging from $0 to $20. Organizers are encouraging people to purchase posters ahead of time to shorten wait times.

Money donated at FORCEpkg will go towards two scholarships for graphic design students (one at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and one at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology).

The participating print shops include:

Typothecary Letterpress, 420 W Grant Street

Steadfast Screen Printing Co., 420 W Grant Street

Heritage Press Museum, 342 N Queen Street

PCA&D – Pennsylvania College of Art & Design 204 N Prince Street

Foxduck, 11 W King Street

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology at Hempfield Botanicals, 213 W King Street

FORCEpkg, Griest Building, 8 N Queen St Building, Mezzanine West

A Day In The Life Records, 24 W Walnut Street – Garage space

More information about the event including how to purchase a poster ahead of time can be found online at lancasterprintcrawl.com.