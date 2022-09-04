LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Long’s Park Art Festival coming to a close tonight.

The festival wrapped up in Lancaster after drawing thousands of visitors over Labor Day weekend. This year’s event featured over 200 national artists from 30 states and Canada, all with the goal of raising funds to benefit the local arts.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“We have the summer music series that most folks are familiar with, and this is a large part of that, so the art festival supports that foundation and vice versa, so you have a lot of volunteers and a lot of great people that have been here for decades,” Co-Director and Co-Chair of Long’s Park Festival Colin Cook said.

The festival is expected to be held once again next year.