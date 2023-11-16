LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An armed robbery at a tobacco shop in Lancaster County is under police investigation.

Columbia Borough Police say a man entered the Columbia Mart, located at 890 Lancaster Avenue, at about 10:06 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man displayed a handgun, police said, and demanded money before he fled the scene. He was reportedly last seen walking across Route 462 towards Ninth Street.

The clothing the suspect had on was all black and he had a camouflage mask on, police said.

Robbery suspect photo via police

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact police at (717)-684-7735.