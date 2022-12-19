LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Asian-style “street kitchen” restaurant named Silantra will soon be opening a new location in Lancaster County.

Silantra is owned and operated by two Central Pennsylvania natives, Sam and Cindy Guo, who opened their first Lancaster-based Silantra back in 2015, according to owner Sam Guo. Silantra offers fresh made-from-scratch scallion pancakes, referred to as “Bings.” The Bing can then be filled with an array of healthy, Asian-style options and rolled into a scallion pancake burrito.

Similar to Chipotle, customers have the opportunity to build their own “Bing” or bowl when they visit Silantra, following a similar set of steps:

Choose whether you want a Bing or a bowl Pick your rice and mixed greens Pick your proteins Choose your add-ons Select your sauce

Additionally, Silantra offers side options such as sweet potato fries and “shrimp chips.” According to its website, Silantra also offers a few specialty drinks, such as:

Yuzu Lemonade

Passion Fruit Oolong Tea

Thai Tea Latté

“We are a unique Asian twist on traditional Chinese American restaurants,” Sam Guo said.

In addition to offering healthy freshly made food, Silantra also puts a lot of focus into being community-driven. According to its website, Silantra gives 1% of its monthly sales to a nonprofit organization called the Power Packs Project. This organization’s mission is to improve the physical and mental health of children by helping their parents provide nutritious meals over the weekend — a time when school meal programs are usually unavailable.

“We just want to be good to the community, and supply them with healthy, delicious meals,” Sam Guo said.

The new 1,650-square-foot Silantra is going to be located at 1917 Fruitville Pike. According to Sam Guo, the couple hopes to officially open their new location in the middle of January 2023.

With the addition of its newest location, Silantra will now have a total of three operational locations. The three Silantra locations and their corresponding hours of operation are:

101 E. King St., Lancaster:

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed Sunday)

310 Town Center Drive, York:

Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

(New) 1917 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster:

Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Sam Guo, the new Lancaster location will open the door to creating 12 full-time positions, with a starting wage of $15 per hour plus tips. Interested applicants can apply on Silantra’s website.