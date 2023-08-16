ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On your marks, get set, crawl!

The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown will be hosting its inaugural Baby Race during the Elizabethtown Fair on Tuesday, Aug 22. The race will take place at 5:30 p.m.

According to the club, babies between the age of six and 12 months that are crawling but not yet walking will be eligible to participate. Parents should bring bottles, teddy bears, and other items that will help their baby crawl to the finish line.

The Kiwanis Club said that the first baby to cross the finish line will earn a $200 prize. Parents are also encouraged to dress their babies up to fit the “barnyard animal” theme for the chance to be named ‘best dressed’ for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Carters.

“I’ve seen baby races at other events and they are incredibly cute to watch,” said Cortney Ranck Cameron, the Kiwanis representative coordinating the race. “The babies typically stop to look around, interact with one another, and sometimes crawl in the wrong direction, before one eventually decides to go to their loved one at the finish line. It’s a race filled with a lot of smiles, laughter, and light-hearted fun.”

Parents interested in signing up can click here.

Parents can also email elizabethtownkiwanis@gmail.com to receive a PDF version to complete and return by email or in person at the Elizabethtown Fair Office between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 19.