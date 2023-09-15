LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A barn caught fire on Friday afternoon in Lancaster County, prompting a response from multiple county departments.

Firefighters were dispatched to the barn fire along Musser Road in East Donegal Township just before 3 p.m., according to a Facebook post by Fire Department Mount Joy.

There was straw and bedding material inside the barn, that had multiple exposures when crews arrived on scene, the post reads. There were no animals inside, but the barn was destroyed.

An excavator was eventually brought to tear the barn down so firefighters could put out hot spots, the post reads.

Barn fire in East Donegal, photo via Elizabethtown Fire Dept. Facebook

Barn fire in East Donegal, photo via Elizabethtown Fire Dept. Facebook

Barn fire in East Donegal, photo via Elizabethtown Fire Dept. Facebook

Other companies helped battle the fire, the Elizabethtown Fire Department posted that they were also called to the two-alarm blaze.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The post did not state that there were any injuries as crews remained at the scene for five hours before clearing.