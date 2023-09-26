EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is in custody after police say he fired two rounds from a firearm and barricaded himself in East Lampeter Township on Monday night.

At about 11:19 p.m. East Lampeter Township Police Department responded to the 100 block of Crest Avenue for a disturbance.

When they arrived, police were attempting to contact occupants inside the house when they say 53-year-old Scott Golicher fired the rounds before retreating back into the house.

According to police, a perimeter was then set up around the house and contact was made by telephone with Golicher.

At 12:53 a.m., police say Golicher exited the house and was taken into custody without further incident. According to police, there were no injuries reported due to the discharging of the firearm and no exchange of gunfire from police.

Police say a handgun was recovered at the scene and there is no further risk to the neighborhood.

East Lampeter Township Police were assisted by PA State Police, the West Lampeter Township Police Department as well as members of the Lancaster County SERT, including negotiators in responding to the incident.

According to police, Golicher was taken to the police department and then by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

Golicher is facing charges including aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, and five counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is now incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison and is being held without bail.