(WHTM) – A major bridge project just finished in Lancaster County.

The “Big Conestoga number-one” bridge in Caernarvon Township has reopened.

This is an especially big deal for the county because it’s the final of nearly 60 bridge improvements in a project that took a decade.

Joshua Parsons, Lancaster County Commissioner said, “All of our country bridges are now up to standard and we’ll just have to maintain them going forward. That means less funds expended and it also means it will just be better for people in the county – they won’t have to worry about delays or rate restrictions on county-owned bridges.”

The last bridge that was updated was built in 1914.

Lancaster County says it tried to preserve the historical nature of it by giving it a similar look to the original.