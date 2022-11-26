LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — At Tanger Outlets in Lancaster, Black Friday deals started bright and early.

“We got up at 6:30 to get here and to try to beat the crowds and get out before there are long lines in the store,” Meredith Young of Lancaster said.

Shoppers were all looking for the same thing.

“Why are we here? To get bargains. To see what kind of bargains they have,” Tina Nolt from Enola said.

At a time when inflation is at the top of everyone’s minds, stores like Walmart and Best Buy stay closed on Thanksgiving evening, for what is usually the start of the Christmas shopping season.

“Here we are and it’s crazy crowded, and we hate it. We want the stores open back up at midnight so we don’t have to deal with all these people,” Lisa Steinbacher of Lancaster said.

“Every time we’ve been in a store, there are people jammed packed in corners, so we just kind of look at it and are like ‘no, we are okay. Amazon this year,'” shopper Catelyn Henry said.

In fact, shoppers waited outside the Nike store Friday morning for over an hour.

“Nike’s got like 30% off everything in the store, plus other discounts on certain items,” JD Thomas of Exton said. “It was worth the wait. I got some shoes that I was looking for gifts and stuff,” he added.