LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster.

A total of five of these improvements are underway.

“A cluster of project improvements in one block is an extraordinary opportunity for our community and is helping to ensure the successful implementation of a key recommendation of Building On Strength, the City’s economic development plan,” Marshall W. Snively, President of Lancaster City Alliance said. “The transformation of each property will enhance the neighborhood and lay the foundation for continued investment in this section of the city,” said Snively.

The facade improvements are specific to the needs of each of the properties. The Lancaster City Alliance Staff will be working to preserve the historic integrity of the buildings since much of the City is part of the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the press release, the following improvements will take place at each site:

209-211 W. King St. – uplighting, gooseneck storefront lighting, painting of cornice, storefront trim, entry doors, and upper-floor windows.

221 W. King St. – same as above, and restoration of the early 20th Century storefront.

244 W. King St. – uplighting.

257 W. King St. – uplighting, painting of entire facade with a multicolor paint scheme nodding to the building’s Gothic-style architecture by adopting colors from the interior of the Gothic-style Christ Lutheran Church at West King & Strawberry streets; and restoring architectural details destroyed in 1993.

259 W. King St. – uplighting, gooseneck storefront lighting, painting of entire facade with a multicolor paint scheme, new handrails, new storefront entry doors, decorative wood paneling below storefront windows, reinstallation of transom glass above storefront windows.

The improvement grant program has completed a total of 107 projects since 2019 and employed 75 contractors, 30 percent of which are city-based, 13 percent BIPOC-owned, and 7 percent women-owned.

“Lancaster City Alliance staff work closely with the property owner and contractors to implement the work, providing guidance and oversight along the way, said Jeremy Young, Director of Community and Economic Development with the Lancaster City Alliance. “Our focus is to not only provide quality upgrades to the façade, but for those upgrades to be historically accurate, and to employ city-based contractors,” said Young.

This block that is home to these improvements is also the site of Landis Place, which is a new apartment complex for adults aged 55 and older.

The facade projects are funded through donations to the non-profit Lancaster City Alliance and neighborhood revitalization partner SoWe/Tenfold.