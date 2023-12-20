LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The arrest of two people in Lancaster County led to the seizure of body armor, a multitude of drugs, and several guns, police said in a report.

According to the charges filed by the Lancaster Bureau of Police, an investigation into Austin Turner, 27, and Ashley Alicea, 35, both of Lancaster, began when investigators found video of the two shooting at a local gun range despite Turner not being allowed to possess a firearm.

This prompted investigators to go to the gun range where they were able to get paperwork and videos of Turner and Alicea. A receipt named Alicea as the primary shooter and Turner as the second shooter, investigators say, and the duo could be seen on video getting range instruction and pulling out two firearms that they brought with them.

There was a third pistol that Turner had hidden in the front area of his pants which he pulled out and began to fire, according to police.

It was Monday when police say they were able to arrest the duo inside a vehicle at the 500 block of Southeast Avenue.

Turner was wearing ballistic body armor and a loaded Glock 23 handgun with an extended magazine was in his possession along with 84 fentanyl pills, about 11 grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, police said in a report.

While officers were investigating, a loaded handgun was found underneath Alicea’s seat. Alicea, who was driving, did not have a license to own a firearm and also had fentanyl pills, according to the police report.

There were also 125 grams of marijuana packaged for sale was also found in the vehicle after it was searched, police say.

Turner faces five firearm-related felonies while Alicea faces firearm and drug charges.

The duo are both locked up in Lancaster County Prison, with Turner’s bail set at $250,000 and Alicea’s was set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing for them is scheduled for Dec. 29.