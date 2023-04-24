BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s office says the man found near U.S. 222 was shot multiple times and has now been identified.

The coroner’s office says Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz was found on April 23 on the shoulder of the highway near mile marker 48.6.

The coroner’s office determined Vazquez-Ruiz’s death was a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Vazquez-Ruiz, 54, was a Baltimore resident and was identified through two separate methods of verification, according to the coroner’s office.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or may have dash camera/surveillance video to contact them at 717-299-7650.