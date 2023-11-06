STRASBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A boil water advisory remains in place for a Lancaster County community.

Strasburg Borough Police announced the advisory on Nov. 3 after an eight inch water main on East Main Street was accidentally damaged by contractors.

On Nov. 6, police said they are waiting on water sample test results required by the Department of Environmental Protection. Results are expected sometime on Tuesday.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.