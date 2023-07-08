EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A nine-year-old boy has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Ephrata, Lancaster County on the morning of Saturday, July 8.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, officers investigated a bicyclist struck at the intersection of South State Street and Fulton Street in Ephrata around 7:40 a.m.

Police say that the boy rode his bike into the intersection after failing to stop for a red light and was struck by the vehicle.

The boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Ephrata police.

Police have said the boy was transported to Penn Health-Lancaster General Hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.