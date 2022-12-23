ELIZABETH TOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new vinyl record store called E-town Record Lounge had its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The E-town Record Lounge is owned and operated by two local friends and vinyl record collectors, Ryan Reed and Tim Orth. According to Reed, the idea for the new vinyl record lounge came from the two partner’s passion for vinyl record collecting, as well as both of their older son’s love of music – specifically, jamming out on the drums.

Reed and Orth both have experience with owning their own perspective businesses – Orth owns a local plumbing business, whereas Reed has had about 15 years of experience in retail and currently works in real estate.

“We both have careers, owning this record shop is not a job for me – this is about having fun!” Reed exclaimed.

Exterior of E-town Record Lounge

The new, approximately 700-square-foot record lounge is home to about 2,000 – 3,000 original vinyl records, in addition to offering some CDs and old-school cassette tapes. According to Reed, their vast vinyl record collection spans across all genres, from rock, jazz, country, metal, alternative, and a whole lot more.

E-town Record Lounge is more than just a shop for customers to buy and sell their vinyl records – it is also a hangout spot for customers to sit back, relax, and listen to music. According to Reed, the lounge is equipped with tables, chairs, and couches – providing enough room for about 20 to 25 people to comfortably browse and listen to some tunes.

“We appreciate being a part of this growing community, and being accepted by this community,” Reed said.

The E-town Record Lounge’s hours of operation are:

Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays // 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

E-town Record Lounge is located at 9 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown.