LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that there will be traffic restrictions in place on Route 472 in Lancaster County later this week to allow for a bridge inspection.

The bridge being inspected spans the West Branch of Octoraro Creek and is located about 2.8 miles southeast of Quarryville in Colerain Township.

Courtesy PennDOT

The work is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 5. In addition to traffic restrictions, there will also be flaggers in place to help provide traffic control.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution when traveling through the work zone.