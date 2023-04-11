MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge replacement project is scheduled on Route 772 (East High Street) in Manheim Borough.

The bridge spans Rife Run between Meadow Lane and South Synder Street in the Borough.

Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday, April 25. During the first phase of the project, which is expected to take about a month, traffic will be restricted on the bridge with flaggers working on traffic control during daylight hours.

There will be no traffic restrictions allowed from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Fridays only.

Once this work is complete, long-term single-lane restrictions will be in place with temporary traffic signals allowing alternating directions of traffic to travel through the work zone. PennDOT says this traffic pattern is expected to be in place until spring 2024.

During the final phase of the project, there will be short-term lane restrictions under flagging for final paving and line painting. All work is expected to be completed by Aug. 14, 2024.

Below is a map of where the replacement is taking place.