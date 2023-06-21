LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Commissioners announced they have lifted the county-wide burn ban as of Wednesday, June 21. The ban will be removed effective at 10:30 a.m.

The ban was originally enacted back on June 9 due to a significant threat of brush fires that occurred across the state during the spring. The very high wildfire threat was caused by low humidity, winds, warm temperatures, and lack of rainfall.

The Lancaster County Commissioners said they voted to lift the ban on open burning following an update on Lancaster’s wildfire risk from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) as well as agreement from the county’s fire chief’s association.

The commissioners then say that the DCNR has reassessed the Wildland Fire Danger as moderate back on June 18 and their fire forecast was set to low on June 19. The National Weather Service has also called for rain over the next few days and into next week.

Following the lift of the ban, local municipalities have the authority to issue their own ban on open burning, if they so choose. The commissioners say that residents should check with local municipalities to see if a local ban is in place.