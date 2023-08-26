MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were called to a gas leak during the morning hours of Saturday, August 26 in Lancaster County.

According to Deputy Chief Steven Johns of Fire Department Mount Joy, crews were dispatched to the 700 block of East Main Street in Mount Joy around 9:48 a.m. Deputy Chief Johns said that crews had gas readings in multiple businesses and that two of the businesses were evacuated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The source of the leak was found with one fire unit with the assistance of UGI, according to Deputy Chief Johns.

Crews have been ventilating the buildings. Deputy Chief Johns has said that the gas has been shut off to one other business until the repairs are made.