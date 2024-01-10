LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The United Way of Lancaster received a generous amount of clothing from California-based Fresh Clean Threads.

“17,000 pounds of clothing,” Julie Kennedy, the United Way of Lancaster’s community initiatives associate director said. “[It] is the most generous thing I have ever heard of.”

Fresh Clean Threads had clothing at an AMS Fulfillment center in New Castle, Delaware.

“We have worked with [Fresh Clean Threads] on several donations in the past to benefit the community,” Samantha Hicks, the corporate culture and organizational development business partner for AMS, said.

AMS sent three tractor-trailers filled with shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, and pants to Lancaster. Around 15 volunteers helped unload those trucks for the United Way.

AMS had a feeling that the United Way of Lancaster would make good use of the clothes.

“We knew that united way in Lancaster is a large organization that has the capacity and capability to provide this massive donation to those in need with their community,” Hicks said.

Kennedy says Lancaster’s United Way has been reaching out to many places to give the clothes.

“We kind of made a call out across the community. Lancaster Food Hub is great because they have such a large space. We got I believe over 20 skids into them,” Kennedy said.

“We canvas kind of out to the outer parts of Lancaster County, Quarryville, Ephrata, Denver, those places, so that we could really spread the impact,” she said.

The clothing isn’t cheap, either.

“It really is high-quality stuff,” Kennedy said. “It’s really exciting that there are colors and there’s choice.”

Plus, all 17,000 pounds are going to good use.

“It’s invaluable to a community,” Kennedy said.