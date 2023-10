MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into a building in Manor Township, Lancaster County on Saturday.

The crash occurred in the first block of Millersville Road at around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. Officials on the scene tell abc27 that the driver was transported to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported, which is according to officials on the scene.