LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster-based amusement park Dutch Wonderland has announced it will be introducing its ‘most entertainment-filled event in park history.’

Dutch Winter Wonderland will debut once again for the holiday season. The park stated that there will be 10 new ways to celebrate the season and that the park will be open for more days during the event.

“As we continue our 60th birthday season, we are looking forward to celebrating with our guests the largest and most expansive Dutch Winter Wonderland event ever,” said James Paulding General Manager. “We are thrilled to offer families 10 all-new ways to enjoy the holiday season at the kingdom for kids and can’t wait to welcome our guests back for what is sure to be their favorite holiday at the park yet.”

The park will be open on select days from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1. The park also announced it will be wrapping up its 60th Birthday season with a special New Year’s Eve celebration.

Some of the events new for this year’s seasonal event include a dance party, and storytime with Mrs. Claus, and guests can even dine with Duke and his friends. The park will also feature thousands of lights and displays and holiday food and beverage offerings.

